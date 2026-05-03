Eight Suspects in Custody After Coordinated Raid

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammad Faisal Mustapha…

Under the cover of darkness, a precision strike unfolded in Ghana’s Ashanti Region one that has further underscored the state’s intensifying campaign against illegal mining. In a joint night operation, the National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), working in close coordination with the Blue Water Guards, dismantled an active galamsey enclave along the Oda River corridor, arresting eight suspects and seizing four excavators.

The operation reflects the sustained policy drive and strategic leadership of Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, whose stewardship continues to strengthen Ghana’s natural resource governance framework. It also highlights the operational discipline and tactical precision of Colonel Dominic Buah, whose command has shaped NAIMOS into a formidable enforcement force capable of striking at the heart of illegal mining networks.

On Thursday, 30 April 2026, at approximately 2230 hours, a joint NAIMOS Blue Water Guards team mobilised from Manso Adubia following credible intelligence of ongoing illegal mining activities at Mpatasie and Odaho two communities within the Amansie West District long associated with intense galamsey activity.

The intelligence indicated that operators were actively mining along both the roadside corridor and the banks of the Oda River, a critical waterway increasingly threatened by sedimentation, pollution, and ecological degradation.

Exploiting the element of surprise, the taskforce advanced under darkness, closing in on the active sites before operators could dismantle or flee.

“Darkness is no shield for environmental crime,” an operations commander stated.

“Our strategy is simple move fast, strike precisely, and deny offenders the chance to escape.”

Upon arrival, operatives encountered multiple individuals engaged in active mining. A coordinated sweep led to the immediate arrest of eight suspects at the site:

* Bismark Abilla (23), Bolgatanga

* Michael Donkor (36), Tepa

* Kuviele Apuo (23), Wa

* Bernard Akeleyona (31), Bolgatanga

* Joseph Donkor (33), Tepa

* Vincent Gyimah (35), Odaho

* Ebenezer Asare (26), Odaho

* Kwame Asaa (38), Navrongo

Seven of the suspects were resident in Odaho at the time of arrest, while one resided at Anwia Nkwanta an indication of the mobile and networked nature of illegal mining operations.

A subsequent search of the area uncovered four excavators linked to the operation, alongside two motorbikes used for logistics and movement.

The excavators comprising Sany, Hyundai, and XCMG models were recovered in varying states of disassembly. In a now common tactic among illegal operators, critical electronic components such as control boards and monitors had been removed in anticipation of enforcement action, a calculated attempt to frustrate seizure and reuse.

Despite this, the taskforce successfully secured all four machines and transported them to the NAIMOS equipment holding base in Kumasi.

“Seizing excavators is not just symbolic it is strategic,” a senior field officer explained.

“When you remove the machinery, you collapse the operation.”

The two motorbikes were also secured and conveyed to the Manso Adubia holding facility.

All eight suspects have been handed over to the Antoa Krom Police Station for further investigation and potential prosecution, reflecting a seamless collaboration between enforcement and law enforcement agencies.

The operation stands as a testament to the growing effectiveness of integrated deployments between NAIMOS and the Blue Water Guards particularly in riverine zones where illegal mining activity is most concentrated and environmentally damaging.

The success of the Mpatasie Odaho operation is emblematic of a broader national shift toward intelligence led, rapid response enforcement.

Under the leadership of Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Ghana’s anti galamsey strategy has gained renewed momentum, combining policy clarity with operational backing.

At the forefront of field execution, Colonel Dominic Buah continues to drive a doctrine of speed, coordination, and accountability ensuring that operations are not only effective but sustainable.

“We are confronting a complex and adaptive threat,” a senior official noted.

“But with leadership, coordination, and resolve, we are steadily reclaiming our lands and rivers.”

The Mpatasie and Odaho raid sends a powerful and unambiguous message: illegal mining operations, whether conducted in daylight or under the cover of darkness, will be identified, disrupted, and dismantled.

“There is no safe hour for illegal mining,” NAIMOS affirmed.

“We will pursue these operations relentlessly until the integrity of our environment is fully restored.”