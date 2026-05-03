Illegal Miners Retreat as Enforcement Targets the Top Hierarchy

Story by: Nii Okpoti Odamtten/Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

Attempts by some elements within the illegal mining (galamsey) cartel to undermine the efforts of the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, appear to be failing as the government’s crackdown on illegal mining gains momentum.

Sources indicate that these groups, unsettled by the Minister’s aggressive reforms, are pushing a coordinated agenda to have him removed from office. Their strategy reportedly includes influencing sections of the political space to call for a reshuffle in a bid to weaken the current leadership at the Ministry and create room to resume their activities.

However, the policies and administrative measures introduced under the Minister’s leadership have significantly disrupted illegal mining operations. Key among these is the strengthening of enforcement regimes and the establishment of the National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), which has shifted the focus from arresting low level operatives to targeting powerful financiers and kingpins behind the illicit trade.

Since assuming office, Hon. Buah has recorded notable achievements in the fight against galamsey. These include intensified joint security operations across major illegal mining hotspots, the seizure and destruction of mining equipment used along river bodies such as the Offin and Pra, and the prosecution of high profile suspects linked to illegal mining networks. His leadership has also improved inter agency coordination and revived public confidence in the government’s commitment to protecting Ghana’s natural resources.

The impact of these measures has been significant, with many illegal mining operators reportedly going into hiding due to sustained pressure from NAIMOS taskforces. Observers say this renewed approach marks a departure from previous strategies, as it directly confronts the financial backbone of the galamsey economy.

Despite these gains, some political actors continue to agitate for changes within the Ministry, drawing comparisons with the handling of galamsey under the New Patriotic Party administration. Critics within the illegal mining circles have long alleged that lax enforcement in the past enabled the practice to thrive.

Analysts argue that any attempt to reshuffle the Minister at this stage could potentially slow down ongoing operations and provide an opening for illegal mining networks to regroup. They maintain that the current strategy being implemented under the broader leadership of H.E John Dramani Mahama is yielding results and should be sustained.

For now, the government’s intensified campaign against galamsey continues to put pressure on entrenched interests, with indications that efforts to derail the Minister’s work are unlikely to succeed.