If Trafigura Doesn’t Trust Heath, Why Does Ghana?

A policy analyst is pressing a pointed question at the heart of Ghana’s indigenisation drive: if a sophisticated global commodities trader demands control over every major decision at a mine before committing US$65 million, why did the Ghanaian state hand over the same mine with far fewer visible protections?

The challenge comes from Bright Simons, vice president of the policy think tank IMANI Africa, who has examined the terms of the financing arrangement signed on April 2, 2026 between Heath Goldfields Limited and Singapore-based Trafigura, one of the world’s largest commodity trading firms. Under the agreement, Heath Goldfields has granted a first-ranking fixed and floating charge over virtually all its assets, including bank accounts, processing plant, mining equipment, revenues, and the mining leases themselves, to secure financing repayable in 700,000 ounces of gold over the period 2026 to 2029.

For Simons, the fine print of that arrangement tells a story about credibility that the government should have been asking before the concession was awarded.

What the Deal Terms Reveal

According to Simons, the agreement is structured around a set of restrictions that go well beyond standard lender protections. Heath cannot make major operational decisions without prior approval. Key investments must be pre-cleared by Trafigura. Changes in control are tightly restricted. In international project finance, terms of that nature typically signal serious reservations about management competence or governance reliability.

“You have somebody who is a dispassionate commercial decision-maker, and he looks at Heath, and he says, before I give you $65 million, I want control over the mine in these areas,” Simons said. “He doesn’t trust the judgment of the company, of the management. And he thinks that if he doesn’t put those restrictions there and take control, they will make decisions that will endanger his investment.”

The Paradox at the Centre of the Argument

The force of Simons’ argument rests on a comparison of proportions. Trafigura is committing US$65 million and demanding extensive governance controls to protect that exposure. Ghana is the custodian of a mine whose long-term value is estimated in the billions, yet the state appears to have imposed no comparable framework for accountability.

“So why is it that the government of Ghana has no issues with Heath?” Simons asked. “Why are we, on the Ghana side, who own the asset, complacent? That’s a question you have to ask yourself.”

The question lands in a specific policy context. The Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine was awarded to Heath Goldfields as part of the government’s push to ensure locally owned companies operate Ghana’s mineral assets. The mine poured its first gold in February 2026, and Trafigura’s involvement was presented publicly as a vote of confidence in a Ghanaian-owned operation. Simons argues, however, that the structure favours the financier rather than the operator or the host country.

His concern is reinforced by a separate dimension of the deal: among the most consequential restrictions is an apparent block on developing the sulphide ore processing plant, a facility widely regarded as essential to maximising the mine’s long-term value, which, combined with limits on additional borrowing, effectively prevents Heath Goldfields from raising the capital needed to move beyond its current underfunded state.

A Broader Question for Policy

Simons’ critique extends beyond the specifics of one transaction. He frames the Trafigura terms as a de facto audit of Heath’s governance credibility, one that the state did not conduct but that a commercial lender did. If the most risk-aware party in the deal is the external financier rather than the asset’s sovereign owner, he argues, that reflects a fundamental gap in how Ghana evaluates the local companies it empowers with national resources.

Heath Goldfields has said all financing and operational matters are being conducted within the applicable regulatory framework. Trafigura described Bogoso-Prestea as a producing asset with a strong operational team and cited its track record and London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) compliance as grounds for the partnership.