ZEN Petroleum Tops GSE Gainers with 12.66% Weekly Surge

ZEN Petroleum Holdings delivered the Ghana Stock Exchange’s (GSE) strongest weekly performance in the period ending April 30, rising 12.66% to close at GHS 6.14 per share and leading a selective rally across mid-cap equities in an otherwise mixed week for the market.

The advance placed ZEN well ahead of the week’s other notable gainers. Clydestone Ghana (CLYD) rose 11.11% to GHS 1.60, extending a year-to-date run that has now seen the information and communications technology stock gain 248% since the start of 2026. Atlantic Lithium Ghana (ALLGH) gained 8.33% to GHS 7.80, while Unilever Ghana (UNIL) advanced 5.41% to close at GHS 30.00. SIC Insurance (SIC) gained 5.02% and Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) added 4.74% for the week.

MTN Ghana (MTNGH), which remained the most actively traded stock on the exchange by both volume and value during the period, also posted a 3.50% gain to close at GHS 6.80, reinforcing its dual role as the market’s primary liquidity driver and a consistent contributor to index movement. CAL Bank (CAL), Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) and Société Générale Ghana (SOGEGH) all recorded gains below 2%, reflecting more cautious positioning among investors in those counters.

The week’s gains were concentrated in energy and ICT stocks, with the broader market producing uneven results. Declines in select blue-chip names, including GCB Bank, Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL) and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), partially offset the advances recorded elsewhere. The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) ended the week up 1.73% at 15,130.52, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) was effectively flat, dipping 0.02% to 8,839.41.

Total market turnover for the week came in at GHS 86.54 million across 11.51 million shares traded, with activity peaking sharply on April 30 when GHS 41.51 million changed hands in a single session. The concentration of volume in a small number of counters, particularly MTN Ghana and selected financial stocks, remained a defining feature of the week’s trading pattern.

The GSE-CI is now up 72.52% year-to-date, while the GSE-FSI has gained 90.21% since January 1.