Ghana Refinery Needs US$720m Infrastructure Fix, Study Warns

Ghana cannot build a commercially viable alumina refinery unless the government absorbs the bulk of a $900 million capital bill, a new study by the Natural Resource Governance Institute warns, with infrastructure alone accounting for up to $720 million of that cost.

The findings, presented at a media briefing in Accra on Friday under the theme “Filling the Missing Middle: Ghana’s Alumina Refinery Prospects,” come as a government-appointed investor selection committee has already handed its options analysis report to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, with a push to begin construction in 2026 and restore Volta Aluminium Company smelting capacity to at least 200,000 tonnes a year by end of 2028.

NRGI Country Manager Patrick Stephenson told journalists the institute’s baseline scenario projects losses of roughly $691 million across the life of the refinery under current conditions. Targeted policy action, however, could flip that to a profit of about $74 million a year.

Stephenson identified four levers. The first is bundling the refinery with a bauxite mine from the outset, a model NRGI found economically stronger than a standalone refinery. The second is government funding of the infrastructure component. Roads, pipelines, and utilities account for between $700 million and $720 million of the total $900 million capital requirement, and Stephenson argued that if the state absorbs that share, private investors face a far smaller and more manageable risk.

The third lever is cutting operating costs, especially for gas. Alumina refining is heat-intensive and the cost of caustic soda, electricity, and bauxite feedstock each add pressure. The fourth is direct equity participation by the state in the project itself.

The urgency of the findings is sharpened by Ghana’s competitive position. Africa holds nearly 30 percent of global bauxite reserves but contributes less than one percent of global alumina production, a gap that has persisted for decades. China controls more than 60 percent of global refining capacity, and producers in Indonesia and Guinea are scaling up, intensifying competition for any new entrant.

Ghana’s bauxite reserves are estimated at around 920 million tonnes across three major locations: Awaso, Kyebi, and Nyinahin. GIADEC, the state corporation managing the aluminium programme, acquired six new bauxite mining licences as recently as June 2025. Yet Ghana has never refined a tonne of alumina commercially.

Stephenson did not shy away from that history. Previous efforts stretching back to the 1960s have stalled, and VALCO, which sits at the downstream end of any integrated chain, currently operates at roughly 20 percent of its installed smelting capacity, hobbled by electricity costs. “There is a reason why this has remained an aspiration rather than a reality,” he said.

An operational refinery, the study found, could generate corporate income tax revenues of between $60 million and $69 million a year alongside jobs and foreign exchange earnings.

NRGI said its analysis was not a recommendation for or against building the refinery, but a tool to force clearer thinking before the government commits.