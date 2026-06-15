Non-tariff Barriers Cost West Africa 20% on Cross-border Trade

West Africa is paying a steep premium for its own fragmentation. Non-tariff barriers are adding between 15 and 20 percent to the cost of cross-border trade across the bloc, Ghana’s trade minister revealed Thursday, as the region’s ministers gathered in Accra to agree on a plan to stop exporting raw minerals and start building factories together.

The Fifth Joint Meeting of the Economic Community of West African States Ministers of Trade and Industry, ECOMOTI-5, opened in Accra on June 11, 2026, with Ghana pushing a “mine together, process together” agenda that calls on member states to convert the region’s gold, lithium, bauxite, manganese, and iron ore deposits into finished goods rather than shipping them abroad.

Ghana’s Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare told ministers that eliminating non-tariff barriers remained critical to reducing the cost of trade, improving competitiveness, and unlocking the full potential of the West African market. She said common rules on quality, packaging, and certification were a precondition for any real benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area’s zero-tariff regime, since goods that cannot clear borders freely stay put regardless of the headline rate.

Nigeria’s Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, backed the call, arguing that energy and transport infrastructure were the missing link. “Some countries have oil, others have gas, but factories need reliable power. We must solve the energy and infrastructure challenges together,” she said. Oduwole pointed to a recent visa-free 30-day entry arrangement for Nigerian and Ghanaian citizens as proof that joint decisions could remove concrete bottlenecks for traders and investors when political will existed.

Alpha Ibrahim Sesay, Chairperson of the ECOWAS Ministers of Trade and Industry, told the meeting that the bloc was moving from policy documents to packaged implementation tools, saying decisions taken in Accra would be critical going forward. He put the investment needed for rapid development in West Africa alone at $1.5 billion.

The ministers also discussed West Africa’s collective position ahead of resumed World Trade Organization negotiations in Geneva. The Accra meeting was expected to shape the bloc’s unified stance following the inconclusive outcome of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference held in Yaoundé, Cameroon in March 2026, covering areas including digital trade, consumer protection, and customs duties on electronic transmissions.

Private sector consultations held during ECOWAS’s 50th anniversary engagements found that businesses and citizens across the bloc were losing patience with the slow pace of implementation of agreed trade protocols, a frustration that shaped the tone in Accra. Ofosu-Adjare acknowledged the gap between ambition and delivery. “This shouldn’t be one of those meetings,” she told delegates. “Ghana will start implementation immediately.”

Ghana hosts the AfCFTA Secretariat and is positioning itself as the practical lead on the continental trade push. The meeting was set to close with binding timelines and a monitoring mechanism to track compliance.