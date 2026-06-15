BoG Gives IMTOs Until July to Register or Close

Money transfer operators in Ghana have until July 31, 2026, to register with the Bank of Ghana or face a complete bar on all operations in the country.

The central bank issued a public notice extending the registration window for International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), giving those yet to complete the process more time to submit outstanding documentation and bring their activities into line with its guidelines.

The consequences for missing the new date are immediate and binding. Any operator without registration by July 31 will be shut out of Ghana entirely. The Bank of Ghana (BoG) will also cancel all working arrangements between unregistered operators and licensed banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions and payment service providers. Non-compliant operators could face further regulatory action beyond those cancellations.

The directive covers all financial institutions, which are required to sever ties with any unregistered counterpart once the deadline passes.

The push for full registration tightens the BoG’s grip on a sector through which significant cross-border flows move each year. Unregistered operators create blind spots in transaction oversight and weaken consumer protections for senders and recipients alike.

Operators needing guidance can contact the BoG’s Payment Systems Department before the July 31 cut off.