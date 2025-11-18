Ghana, Qatar Negotiate Visa Easing Arrangements

Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that Ghana and Qatar are currently negotiating visa easing arrangements to forge closer relations, facilitate trade and boost tourism. The announcement follows bilateral talks with the Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, during an official visit to Doha.

The discussions form part of Minister Ablakwa’s official visit to Qatar at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. The bilateral talks focused on strengthening diplomatic relations, expanding trade, enhancing strategic security cooperation and advancing collaboration in conflict mediation.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to a multilateral, rules based international order anchored on peace and stability. The visa easing arrangements are expected to facilitate greater movement of persons and goods, complementing the existing direct flights between the two nations.

Ghana and Qatar have also agreed to fast track the finalization of a labour mobility agreement aimed at creating job opportunities for thousands of skilled young Ghanaians. Minister Ablakwa announced that Qatar has already ratified the agreement, while Parliament is expected to complete ratification in the coming weeks.

The Minister held a meeting with Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, Undersecretary of the Qatar Ministry of Labour, where Qatar expressed interest in immediately recruiting Ghanaian professionals in the health, tourism, information technology (IT), transport and logistics sectors. Qatari employers have commended Ghanaian workers for their impressive work ethic and high standards.

Ghana has requested that Qatar establishes a West African Qatar Visa Centre in the country to facilitate labour mobility. This move is seen as part of Ghana’s Labour Export Programme, which seeks strategic partners to create opportunities for Ghanaian youth both at home and abroad through smart and pragmatic policies.

Minister Ablakwa also met with Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, where they reviewed trade and investment relations between the two countries and explored ways to enhance bilateral relations. The discussions covered several issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Affairs Minister held an extremely successful meeting with Sheikh Mansour bin Jabor bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Al Mansour Holdings, as part of Ghana’s renewed focus on economic diplomacy. Qatar is set to make substantial investments in several of President John Dramani Mahama’s priority projects following this high level meeting.

To foster business partnerships, Ghana and Qatar will hold a Presidential Ghana Qatar Business Forum during President Mahama’s visit next month. The forum aims at strengthening trade and exploring joint investment opportunities between the two countries.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi was appointed Minister of State by Amiri Decree Number 5 of 2023. His mandate includes mediation efforts, resolving conflicts and supporting Qatar’s role in the peaceful settlement of disputes. He serves on several State councils and committees, including the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

The agreements reached during this visit highlight Ghana’s commitment to leveraging economic diplomacy to create opportunities for its citizens while strengthening its international partnerships. The visa easing arrangements and labour mobility agreement are expected to significantly enhance people to people exchanges and economic cooperation between Ghana and Qatar.