CID Boss Warns Criminal Tactics Evolving Rapidly

Director-General of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, has emphasized that criminal techniques are changing rapidly, requiring law enforcement to stay ahead through innovation and collaboration. She made the remarks after attending the International Police Organization’s (INTERPOL) 5th Global Conference on Vehicle Crime, where experts examined how digital forensics, artificial intelligence based analysis and modern investigative capabilities are reshaping the global response to vehicle crime.

DCOP Donkor stated that the discussions at the conference confirmed what the CID experiences daily: criminal methods are rapidly evolving and authorities must continue to innovate. She highlighted that vehicle crime has grown into a highly coordinated international criminal economy, with stolen vehicles traveling across several borders, supporting other illicit activities and strengthening organized criminal networks.

The CID boss explained that confronting this threat requires strong intelligence, advanced tools and global cooperation. She noted that many of the recommendations from the conference are already being applied by the CID in Ghana, including the use of financial crime strategies such as follow the money techniques, proceeds tracing and asset recovery.

DCOP Donkor announced that Ghana has deepened intelligence sharing with regional and international partners, which supports quick recovery and verification of stolen vehicles. The department’s ongoing collaboration with ports, shipping lines, transport operators and insurance bodies directly addresses vulnerabilities identified in the global freight and logistics sector.

She revealed that recent CID operations targeting vehicle crime have gained international attention, with Ghana receiving commendation for its strong investigative outcomes and effective cross border cooperation. This recognition reinforces Ghana’s reputation as a stable and secure destination for business, travel and investment.

The CID has intensified its fight against vehicle related crimes through collaboration with key national and international partners, including the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), INTERPOL, Digitpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Between January and July 2025, a total of 43 luxury vehicles stolen from countries including the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Canada, the USA, Germany, Italy and France were recovered in Ghana. The vehicles include high end brands such as Rolls Royce, Audi Q8, Porsche, BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

To strengthen the crackdown, the CID has established a special task force to conduct intelligence led operations to impound suspected stolen vehicles. The task force has already seized six more vehicles: four Toyota Tundras, one Toyota RAV4 and one Range Rover, all stolen from Canada.

Intelligence gathered reveals that criminals often use fake identities to rent vehicles, which they then ship abroad before defaulting on rental payments. Other methods include laundering proceeds from crimes such as romance fraud or sextortion through the purchase and importation of luxury vehicles.

DCOP Donkor warned that innocent Ghanaians often fall victim to unknowingly purchasing stolen vehicles. She advised prospective vehicle buyers, particularly those interested in imported cars, to demand more than just customs documentation. She urged buyers to insist on proof of purchase or ownership from the country of origin before making any payment.

The CID boss emphasized that payment of customs duties in Ghana does not validate the legal acquisition of a vehicle from its country of origin. She stated that in almost all cases, those who cleared the vehicles in Ghana were unable to provide proof of ownership or purchase from the country of origin prior to importation.

Of the 43 impounded vehicles, investigations have been completed for 18, and courts have issued orders for their repatriation to their countries of origin. Eight of these vehicles have already been repatriated, while 10 others are awaiting the necessary procedures for return. Cases involving the remaining 25 vehicles are still pending in various courts.

DCOP Donkor encouraged the public to support the police with credible information, emphasizing that together, they can ensure Ghana remains safe and secure. She stressed that the CID will continue working tirelessly to combat vehicle crime and protect the country’s borders from illegal activities.

The partnerships have facilitated the sharing of intelligence on vehicles stolen abroad and smuggled into Ghana, as well as on transnational criminal networks involved in car theft, money laundering, insurance fraud, identity theft and other related offenses. The CID’s investigations have uncovered that these criminal networks are often linked to other serious transnational crimes.