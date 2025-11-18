E.L drops emotionally-charged single ‘Holy’

E.L steps back into the spotlight to deliver his most heartwarming track yet, ‘Holy.’ This smooth R&B/Soul track is now available to stream on all music platforms worldwide here: https://orcd.co/el_holy

The moment the beat drops, E.L’s words feel spiritually inclined, just as the title suggests. His vocals quickly captivate, reaching into the recesses of your soul to tug at your emotions. It all comes together like a beautiful prayer, one that uplifts, heals, and restores calm. And honestly, what’s not to love?

With releases that often sway between hardcore Rap and loud bangers rooted in Azonto and Afrobeats, ‘Holy’ feels quite different, and it’s a pleasant surprise. Gone is the flex and braggadocio that raised the “BAR”, his flagship mixtape series. In the absence of such bravado lies a deep emotional expression that echoes the heavenly softness of Soul music.

It appears E.L is gearing up for the next phase of his musical career. Since the release of “BAR 7” last year, the rapper has dropped singles including ‘I Lov U,’ ‘Find My Way,’ and ‘Alaba,’ with ‘Holy’ joining the rapidly expanding roster. As an established creative powerhouse, the single marks a natural progression. Beyond its raw emotion, E.L’s latest addition serves as another subtle reminder that no single genre can contain his genius.