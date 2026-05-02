Four Held, Two Shot Dead After Upper East Gang Dismantled

A Ghana Police Service (GPS) intelligence team stormed a robbery gang’s hideout at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, arresting four suspects and shooting dead two others in an operation that ended months of violent attacks on commuters and miners across the area.

Officers arrested Awudu Kasim, Malik Baako, Mohammed Amidu, and Wadud Abdul at the location. A search of the premises uncovered a G3 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, concealed inside the storage compartment of a motorbike that suspect Samsudeen Mohammed and a fugitive known only as “DJ” had allegedly stolen from a victim. Seven additional motorbikes, all believed to be stolen, were also recovered.

Samsudeen Mohammed and a second suspect, Seidu Safianu, sustained gunshot wounds during the operation and later died. Their remains have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

During interrogation, the four surviving suspects admitted to a pattern of violent crimes stretching back to February 2026. They confessed to attacking a bus on the Zuarungu-Kongo road on February 4, 2026, during which driver Ussif Abdul Razak was shot and lost three fingers. On the same stretch, they also robbed cargo truck driver Mohammed Ibrahim. Two months later, on March 28, 2026, the gang targeted the Kejetia mining site at Gbane, robbing miner Atani Mark of cash and gold. Police say the group was responsible for additional incidents in the area.

All four arrested suspects remain in custody and are assisting investigators. The GPS said efforts to apprehend outstanding accomplices, including the fugitive known as “DJ,” are active and ongoing. The Service assured the public that everyone connected to the gang will be brought to face the full rigours of the law.