Freezones Boss Alleges NPP Planned Akosombo Fire, Party Rejects Claim

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), Dr Mary Awusi, has alleged that the fire which crippled the Akosombo substation in April was deliberately planned by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a claim the opposition has dismissed and one that goes against the government’s own framing of the incident as a matter under criminal investigation.

Speaking on The Citizen Show on Accra 100.5 FM, Dr Awusi claimed that pre-election statements by NPP figures predicting power shortages under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) pointed to prior knowledge, and suggested those remarks indicated the situation may have been engineered to embarrass the current administration.

“The NPP went to burn Akosombo just to make a case that we can’t keep the lights on,” she alleged, naming NPP figures Abronye DC, Wontumi and one she referred to as “Aboa Apapo” as having made such predictions before the NDC took office.

She described the fire as a calculated attempt to associate the Mahama government with a return of “dumsor,” Ghana’s colloquial term for irregular and prolonged power outages. She nonetheless urged the public to remain calm, saying the government is working to restore stable electricity supply.

There is no verified evidence supporting Dr Awusi’s claims. The fire, which broke out at approximately 2:01 pm on April 23, 2026, at the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) substation within the Akosombo complex, knocked between 720 megawatts and nearly 1,000 megawatts off the national grid, triggering widespread outages across the Ashanti Region, the Central Region and the Tema enclave.

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has constituted a seven-member technical committee to investigate the cause and has ordered a separate criminal investigation by security agencies. The minister directed GRIDCo Chief Executive Officer Ing. Mark Baah Awuah to step aside pending the outcome. Neither Jinapor nor any official government statement has attributed the fire to deliberate sabotage.

An NPP lawyer responding to the broader sabotage narrative earlier this week rejected it outright. “People who reason well cannot say such things. Members of the NPP also rely on electricity for their businesses, just like everyone else. Why would they intentionally disrupt power supply to their own disadvantage?” the lawyer said.

Dr Awusi’s remarks add to a pattern of controversial public statements that have drawn national attention. She recently issued a public apology and retraction after threatening to deal with the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost over his stance on illegal mining, a controversy that prompted the government’s own Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to personally apologise to the church.