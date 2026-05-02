Massive Industrial Fire Tears Through Prampram Factory and Warehouse

A large fire broke out at a Chinese-owned factory and an adjoining warehouse in Prampram in the Greater Accra Region on Friday afternoon, May 1, 2026, triggering an emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) across multiple stations.

Personnel from the Prampram, Devtraco, Ashaiman, and Tema Regional Headquarters fire stations were deployed to the scene. The GNFS in the Tema Region subsequently reinforced the operation with additional fire appliances, indicating the scale and intensity of the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been established, and no official information on casualties or the full extent of destruction has been released. Firefighters were working to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to neighbouring structures.

This is a developing story. NewsGhana will provide further updates as information becomes available.