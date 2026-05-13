Ethiopian Marathon Star Yebrgual Melese Dies at 36

Ethiopian marathon runner Yebrgual Melese has died at 36 after suffering a sudden medical emergency during a training session in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Melese collapsed while preparing for the Ottawa Marathon, set for May 24. She was rushed to hospital but medical staff could not save her, according to local media reports.

The Ethiopian Athletics Federation expressed “deep sorrow over the sudden passing of this heroic athlete” in an official statement, offering condolences to her family, friends, and fans.

A celebrated long-distance competitor, Melese had won the Houston, Shanghai, and Prague Marathons across her career. She also finished second at the Boston Marathon in 2015, one of the most prestigious long-distance races in the world.

Her personal best of 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 33 seconds, set in Dubai in 2018, placed her 13th on the all-time women’s marathon rankings and firmly established her among the sport’s global elite. She had been considered one of the frontrunners for the Ottawa race before tragedy cut short her preparations.