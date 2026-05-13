Timi Dakolo Mourns Alex Ekubo With Poignant Message

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo used his Instagram platform on Wednesday, May 13, to reflect on posthumous appreciation as the Nigerian entertainment industry grieves the death of actor Alex Ekubo.

Dakolo noted the painful irony of people reserving kind words until after someone is gone, writing that others have so many nice things to say, but one must “sadly die first” to hear them. His post arrived days after Ekubo’s death and quickly drew widespread attention online.

Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11, following a battle with liver cancer. His death triggered an immediate wave of tributes from Nollywood colleagues, musicians, and fans across Africa.

The timing of Dakolo’s message gave it particular weight, arriving as the industry publicly celebrated a life many observers feel deserved louder recognition while the actor was still alive.