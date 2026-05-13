FBI Chief Patel Faces Senators in Explosive Hearing

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel clashed with Democratic senators at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday, May 12, over allegations of excessive drinking, erratic conduct, and misuse of government resources.

Senator Chris Van Hollen opened the confrontation by raising reports that FBI staff allegedly had to force entry into Patel’s home after finding him heavily intoxicated. Van Hollen also pressed the director on claims that he used government funds for personal travel, including trips to sporting events and his girlfriend’s singing performances.

Patel rejected the allegations and turned his fire on Van Hollen, accusing the senator of travelling to El Salvador at taxpayer expense to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran national wrongly deported by the United States government last year. Van Hollen dismissed the accusation as provably false.

The session grew increasingly confrontational as Patel repeatedly interrupted committee members. After he declined to directly confirm whether lying to Congress is a crime, Van Hollen called him “a disgrace.” Patel hit back immediately, telling the senator: “I find it troubling that you lie to the American people every day.”

Democratic senators also raised concerns about FBI investigations into election-related matters linked to disputed claims surrounding the 2020 and 2024 elections. Senator Gary Peters questioned the bureau over ballot seizures and targeted searches in Georgia and Arizona. Patel defended all operations as legally sound and backed by court-approved warrants.

On the travel allegations, Patel claimed he had taken one-third fewer personal holidays and half as many days off as his predecessors.

The hearing formed part of a broader review of the FBI’s proposed 2027 budget and also featured appearances from officials leading the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the United States Marshals Service.