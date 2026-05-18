Ethiopia Bank Unions Warn Pay Gaps Drive Brain Drain

Trade unions representing Ethiopia’s bank workers have warned that widening pay disparities across the financial sector are accelerating staff turnover and threatening a brain drain as reforms intensify competition for skilled talent.

The Industrial Federation of Ethiopian Financial Institution Trade Unions, in a letter addressed to regulators and financial institutions, said uneven salary structures and benefits across banks were creating growing instability and pulling experienced professionals away from institutions unable to match richer compensation packages elsewhere in the sector.

The federation said pressure on workers had intensified following recent shifts in Ethiopia’s financial system, including treasury bill market liberalisation, rapid balance sheet growth among private banks, and active preparations for the expansion of the country’s young capital market. Those changes have sharpened the contest for experienced banking professionals in treasury operations, digital banking, risk management and foreign exchange services, where supply remains thin and demand from competing institutions is rising fast.

According to the letter, differences in employee compensation linked to interest differential dynamics among banks had encouraged skilled workers to move to institutions offering higher salaries and benefit packages. Continued labour migration, the federation warned, could weaken institutional capacity, disrupt operational efficiency and create long term workforce shortages in areas already facing strong demand for specialised expertise.

Signed by federation president Desta Berhe, the document called for coordinated discussions among regulators, employers and labour representatives to establish what it described as a fairer and more balanced employment framework across the industry. The federation, an affiliate of the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU), represents close to 150,000 members covering roughly 90 percent of the financial sector workforce, with nearly half employed at the state owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE).

The warning lands at a transformational moment for Ethiopian banking. The Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX) was launched in January 2025 and now hosts trading in treasury bills and equities, while the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) has held its policy rate at 15 percent since adopting an interest rate based framework in July 2024. Banking Business Proclamation No. 1360/2024, approved by Parliament in December 2024, also reopened the sector to foreign banks after a 50 year absence and has triggered active entry interest from regional lenders such as Nigeria’s Zenith Bank and Kenya’s KCB Group.

The competitive squeeze is also visible in the sector’s earnings. Ethiopian commercial banks recorded combined net income that almost doubled to about 120 billion Birr in the 2024/25 financial year, according to the NBE’s third Financial Stability Report, lifted by foreign exchange related gains following the July 2024 currency reform. Awash Bank alone posted a pre tax profit of more than 9.2 billion Birr by late 2025, illustrating the rising firepower private institutions now bring to recruitment.

This is not the federation’s first regulatory engagement of 2026. In March, it petitioned the Office of the Prime Minister, the NBE and the finance and revenue ministries against an amendment that taxes the gap between discounted employer loans granted to bank staff and the NBE benchmark lending rate of 15 percent, arguing that the new rule pushed employee take home pay to as low as 14.67 percent of gross salary after combined deductions. The latest letter extends the same theme, framing pay equity not just as a worker welfare issue but as a structural risk to financial sector stability.

The federation also wants policymakers to confront a quieter contradiction inside the reform agenda. As Ethiopia builds the institutional architecture of a modern capital market, including the Ethiopian Capital Market Authority (ECMA) established under Capital Market Proclamation No. 1248/2021, the same reforms are creating premium roles in securities trading, advisory work and digital onboarding that did not exist a few years ago. Without coordinated workforce planning, the federation argues, those roles will be filled by poaching from existing banks rather than by expanding the national pool of qualified finance professionals.

For Ethiopia’s banking industry, the next phase of reform will therefore depend on more than capital, technology and regulatory frameworks. It will depend on whether the country can hold on to the people who already run its banks, at a time when every new opening in treasury, risk, digital banking and foreign exchange is also an exit door for someone working two streets away.