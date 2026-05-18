CBN Reserve Policy Drains US$1.6 Billion From Nigerian Banks

Nigerian banks are losing 2.5 trillion naira ($1.6 billion) annually to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s high cash reserve requirements, according to a new Chapel Hill Denham report that frames the policy as the single largest drag on sector profitability.

The investment banking and research firm, in its report titled “The Nigerian Banking Paradox: High Returns, Deep Discounts,” argues that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) regime locks up roughly half of every customer deposit in non interest bearing accounts at the apex bank while lenders continue paying depositors between 5 and 12 percent. The result, the firm says, is a structural imbalance in the cost of funds that suppresses earnings, restricts lending capacity and reshapes the competitive map of Africa’s largest economy.

The 2.5 trillion naira opportunity cost represents about 60 percent of projected gross earnings for the sector, according to the firm’s analysis. “Our analysis reveals that Nigerian banks operate under a uniquely restrictive regulatory perimeter,” the report says, adding that the structure suppresses reported returns despite underlying profitability strength.

Chapel Hill Denham argues that the policy framework, originally designed in response to the 2008 and 2009 banking crisis and subsequent currency volatility, has not kept pace with the wider regional role Nigerian banks now play. Although the country’s lenders still post some of the strongest returns on equity (ROE) on the continent, they continue to trade at deep valuation discounts compared with peers in South Africa and Morocco, reflecting investor scepticism that the present regulatory squeeze will ease anytime soon.

The international comparison is striking. South Africa operates a CRR of 2.5 percent, Kenya 4.25 percent, Ghana 15 percent and Egypt 16 percent, while Morocco has reduced its reserve ratio to zero. The 50 percent benchmark cited in the report places Nigeria among the most aggressive reserve regimes anywhere in the world, even after the CBN’s February 2026 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the headline rate at 45 percent for deposit money banks (DMBs), alongside 16 percent for merchant banks and 75 percent for non Treasury Single Account (TSA) public sector deposits.

According to the report, a gradual reduction of the CRR from 50 percent to 30 percent could release approximately 8 trillion naira back into the banking system and generate around 800 billion naira in additional annual pre tax profits. The firm warns that current market valuations appear to assume the restrictive framework will remain permanent, leaving Nigerian bank stocks priced as if no easing is coming, even though the policy levers exist to deliver one.

Beyond the immediate liquidity cost, the report also identifies a deeper competitive consequence. CBN regulatory measures touching capital requirements, foreign exchange operations and digital financial services are now reshaping the sector in ways that may favour foreign banks and fintech companies over domestic lenders. Foreign banks, supported by stronger parent company balance sheets and cheaper offshore funding, are better positioned to compete in corporate lending, trade finance and foreign exchange related business. Fintech firms, in turn, continue to gain market share in payments, consumer lending and remittances, helped by lower infrastructure costs and faster product innovation cycles than traditional banks can match.

Mid tier Nigerian lenders are flagged as most exposed to the squeeze. With limited access to international capital markets and thinner buffers than the country’s largest institutions, they face the steepest path to meet recapitalisation directives while still funding loan growth and digital transformation. The CBN’s current bank recapitalisation programme, which runs to March 2026 and beyond, has added a fresh layer of compliance pressure on top of the existing CRR drag.

The CBN, for its part, has consistently defended the policy as essential to containing inflation and stabilising the naira. MPC members at the February 2026 meeting reaffirmed that tight monetary conditions remain necessary to preserve recent gains in price stability and reserve accumulation. The trade off, Chapel Hill Denham concludes, is becoming sharper: regulators must weigh macroeconomic stability against the long term competitiveness of the institutions that finance Nigeria’s private sector and infrastructure pipeline.

For Nigerian banks, the paradox is now openly priced into the market. They are among the most profitable lenders in Africa by the textbook measure of return on equity, yet they trade as though investors have already concluded that more than half of every naira in customer deposits will stay sterilised at the central bank. Unless the policy calculus shifts, the gap between what Nigerian banks earn and what the market believes they are worth is likely to widen further.