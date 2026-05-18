Ghana Raises Gold Purchase Demand from Miners to 30%

Ghana plans to raise the gold output that mining companies must sell to the central bank from 20 percent to 30 percent, intensifying its drive to build national reserves and stabilise the cedi against global currencies.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) confirmed the revised target on Sunday in a Reuters disclosure by Paul Bleboo, head of the central bank’s Gold Management programme, who said authorities would push the new threshold during fresh negotiations with large scale miners. “We intend to negotiate for 30% of annual production,” Bleboo said, adding that the entire allocation must be delivered in doré form so the state can track volumes and improve traceability across the export chain.

The move follows the rollout in February of the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP), a three year framework presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson and designed to triple Ghana’s import cover to 15 months by the end of 2028. Under GANRAP, the country is targeting up to 157 tonnes of gold reserves by 2028, with intermediate milestones of 8.6 months of import cover by end 2026 and 11.8 months by end 2027.

Official BoG data show gold reserves stood at 19.2 metric tonnes in February 2026, after the central bank rebalanced its portfolio in late 2025 by selling about 22.24 tonnes from a peak of 38 tonnes in October to reduce concentration risk. Before the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) was launched in 2021, the central bank held just 8.78 tonnes of gold, meaning the country has more than doubled its strategic gold buffer in under five years even after the rebalancing.

The 30 percent target also addresses a stubborn compliance gap. Bleboo disclosed that industrial miners delivered roughly 10 tonnes of gold to the central bank in 2025 against declared production of about 100 tonnes, an effective rate of 10 percent versus the existing 20 percent commitment. By raising the headline figure and routing every shipment through the state owned Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) as the sole “gatekeeper” for exports, the central bank intends to tighten enforcement while increasing absolute volumes captured for the reserve.

Mining companies, however, are pushing back on the terms rather than the principle. Ghana Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kenneth Ashigbey said negotiations remain ongoing, with industry players seeking phased implementation rather than an immediate jump to 30 percent. Producers have also raised concerns about the proposed under one percent discount on industrial gold purchases, freight and purity costs, and the absence of compensation for by products such as silver contained in doré bars, which they argue should be reflected in the final commercial structure. Bleboo described the offtake discount as “necessary” and said it should be treated as the legitimate cost of building reserves rather than a deduction from miner revenues.

The expanded programme builds on the broader institutional architecture put in place over the last twelve months. GoldBod, established under the Ghana Gold Board Act 2025 (Act 1140), already holds exclusive authority to purchase, assay and export gold from artisanal and small scale mining (ASM) operators, and exceeded its 2025 export target of 100 tonnes while generating more than $10 billion in foreign exchange. Under GANRAP, the board now anchors a weekly national purchase target of 3.02 tonnes split between 2.45 tonnes from ASM producers and 0.57 tonnes from large scale miners, with projected annual gross revenues of $25.3 billion at current global prices.

The reserve build is not free. The Bank of Ghana posted an operating loss of GHS15.6 billion, equivalent to $1.37 billion, in 2025, driven largely by the cost of monetary tightening and reserve accumulation tied to the gold purchase programme, according to the central bank’s financial statements. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) flagged related financial risks in its most recent review, citing trading shortfalls and board intermediary fees that contributed to about $214 million in losses on small scale gold transactions by September 2025.

Despite the costs, the strategy has delivered tangible macroeconomic gains. The cedi appreciated more than 40 percent against the United States dollar in 2025, inflation fell from 23.5 percent in January 2025 to 3.8 percent a year later, and gross international reserves climbed to $13.8 billion by December 2025, providing the liquidity that allowed the Ministry of Finance to settle a $709 million Eurobond obligation ahead of schedule on December 30, 2025. Gold now represents about 64 percent of Ghana’s exports and contributed roughly 7 percent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first half of 2025.

For Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer, the 30 percent demand is the clearest signal yet that the government intends to convert its geological wealth into permanent monetary power. Whether miners accept the new threshold or negotiate a softer landing will shape the next phase of a strategy that has already redrawn the relationship between the country, its central bank and the global bullion market.