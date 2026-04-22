Energy Commission Graduates 426 Electricians, Pushes Digital Safety Reforms

The Energy Commission has certified a new cohort of electrical wiring professionals at its 24th graduation ceremony in Accra, while announcing a push to formalise apprenticeships, close gender gaps, and integrate digital tools into the national certification process.

The ceremony, held under the theme “Training Today’s Youth, Certifying Tomorrow’s Experts,” marked the completion of examinations conducted under the Electrical Wiring Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 2008). Of 1,386 candidates who registered nationwide for the November and December examinations, 1,179 passed, representing an 85 percent success rate. In Accra, 426 candidates graduated at the event.

Acting Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission Mrs Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie said the regulations require that only certified practitioners carry out wiring installations, describing this not as a bureaucratic requirement but a fundamental public safety obligation. She warned that untrained electricians continued to cause preventable fires, fatal shocks, and property loss across the country. “Every year we record electrical fires and fatal shocks, and in most cases, the cause is unqualified persons handling installations,” she said.

The Commission announced that more than 600 apprentices had registered under a new national apprenticeship tracking system since March 2026, including 36 women. Mrs Bondzie described the female participation rate as encouraging but insufficient, and pledged targeted support through sponsorships, training tools, and certification assistance to close the gap.

On the digital front, the Commission’s Installation Completion Certificate Application, known as the ICCAPP, is being integrated with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), with a pilot running across 10 ECG districts. The system sends consumers an instant text message confirmation once an installation is certified, removing the need for physical paperwork and reducing opportunities for fraud and delays.

Board Chairman Professor John Gartchie said the Commission had certified over 18,600 electricians and inspectors since L.I. 2008 came into force, and called on Members of Parliament and private sector actors to sponsor aspiring electricians, particularly women. He urged all Ghanaians to use only certified professionals for electrical installations.