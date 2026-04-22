Ghana Pitches Alone for Africa at Philadelphia Investment Forum

Ghana was the only African country to deliver a dedicated investment pitch at the 56th World Trade Center Association (WTCA) Global Business Forum in Philadelphia, as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) used the high-profile platform to position the country as a strategic gateway into West Africa and the broader continental market.

GIPC Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie addressed a panel on investment gateways, workforce development, and cross-border collaboration at the forum, which drew policymakers, investors, and business leaders from over 90 countries. Attendees included officials from the United States Department of State, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng, and executives of the World Trade Centers Association.

Madjie highlighted Ghana’s trade and investment architecture as central to its appeal, citing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols, and Ghana’s partnerships with the European Union and the United Kingdom as frameworks that collectively strengthen market access and investor confidence.

He also flagged expanding Ghana-United States economic relations, pointing to emerging opportunities in agribusiness, energy, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicle manufacturing, and the digital economy as priority sectors for bilateral engagement.

A significant development announced at the forum was the passage of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) Bill, 2026, which introduces reforms designed to improve the ease of doing business and deepen investor confidence in the country’s regulatory environment.