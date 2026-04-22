ORC vs RGD: What Ghana’s Business Registration Split Means for You

Ghana’s institutional landscape for registration services has undergone a significant transformation since 2022, yet confusion about which body handles which function remains widespread. Understanding the distinction between the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) and the Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) is now an essential piece of practical knowledge for anyone operating a business, registering a marriage, or filing a trademark in Ghana.

For decades, the RGD served as a single gateway for both commercial and civil registration, handling everything from incorporating companies to registering marriages and administering estates. While convenient in earlier years, the arrangement became increasingly strained as the demands of modern business regulation grew, and the dual mandate began to generate delays and limit regulatory depth.

The Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) provided the legislative basis for a formal separation. When the ORC was operationalised in July 2022, Ghana fulfilled a legislative intention that had actually been embedded in the original Companies Act of 1963 but never fully realised. The ORC was established as a financially autonomous public institution with a focused mandate: the registration and regulation of business entities.

The ORC is now the sole authority for incorporating private and public companies, registering sole proprietorships, partnerships, professional bodies, external companies, and subsidiary business names. Its role extends beyond record-keeping into active regulation — monitoring compliance with Act 992, requiring companies to file annual returns, and appointing inspectors where needed. Under the Corporate Insolvency and Restructuring Act, 2020 (Act 1015), the ORC also oversees insolvency practitioners and can act as an official liquidator, placing it at the centre of corporate rescue and dissolution processes.

A central feature of the ORC’s operational model is digitisation, which is aimed at improving access to corporate records, reducing fraud, and providing investors, lenders, and regulators with reliable, up-to-date information.

The RGD, freed from business registration duties, now concentrates on civil and non-commercial functions. Its domain covers the registration of marriages, administration of estates, registration of public trusts, and the management of industrial property rights including trademarks and patents.

In practical terms, the distinction is straightforward. Anyone seeking to incorporate a company, file annual returns, or deal with corporate insolvency must engage the ORC. Anyone seeking to register a marriage, apply for trademark protection, or handle estate administration must go to the RGD.

The reform has delivered measurable gains. A dedicated corporate regulator is better positioned to develop expertise, enforce compliance, and respond swiftly to governance concerns. The separation has also simplified the public’s engagement with the state by creating clear institutional lanes for business and civil matters respectively.