RightSet Ghana Takes Table Tennis into Accra Schools

RightSet Ghana carried its 2026 World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) celebrations into two Accra schools last week, introducing students to the sport through hands-on sessions designed to expand grassroots participation and promote youth well-being.

The school outreach program, held under this year’s global theme “Health and Well-Being,” began at The New Page School in Kokomlemle on April 22 and continued at Dominion School in Lakeside on April 23. At both locations, students took part in guided drills, demonstrations, and friendly matches in sessions described by organizers as energetic and inclusive.

The initiative was led by Project Manager Samira Mensah and Founder Gifty Appiah, who serves as a 2023 to 2026 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Young Leader and a global WTTD promoter. RightSet Ghana organized the outreach with support from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation, Spinsight, and the Ghana Table Tennis Federation.

Organizers said taking the sport directly into schools is central to their long-term development strategy, emphasizing that early exposure helps identify emerging talent while building values such as discipline, teamwork, and resilience. The school sessions also align with the broader health objectives of WTTD, with organizers noting the contribution of regular physical activity to students’ mental and physical well-being.

The school activations formed part of RightSet Ghana’s wider WTTD programme, which also included a cadet tournament at The Big House Table Tennis Club in New Ashongman on April 25.

World Table Tennis Day, initiated by the ITTF Foundation, is observed globally on April 23 to mark the birthday of Ivor Montagu, the founder and first president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). The 2026 edition carries additional significance as it marks the centenary of the sport.