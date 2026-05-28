DR Congo Demands FIFA Ticket Refund for Blocked Fans

The Democratic Republic of Congo has formally asked the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to refund World Cup tickets bought by supporters who can no longer travel to matches in the United States following entry restrictions tied to the Ebola outbreak, according to international media outlet Deutsche Welle.

The request was submitted by the Democratic Republic of Congo Football Federation (Fecofa), which argues that fans who purchased tickets under FIFA’s dynamic pricing system should not bear the financial consequences of circumstances entirely outside their control. Fecofa says supporters “should not lose everything due to circumstances beyond their control,” framing the situation as one requiring an exceptional response from the game’s governing body.

The travel curbs were introduced by the United States in response to public health concerns following the emergence of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the DR Congo and neighbouring Uganda, a development the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) barred entry to non-US passport holders who had been present in the DR Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the 21 days prior to travel, effectively cutting off large numbers of Congolese supporters from attending fixtures on American soil.

FIFA acknowledged receipt of Fecofa’s request and said it would review the matter. However, the governing body has not signalled any departure from its existing ticketing policy, which generally prioritises resale and transfer mechanisms rather than direct refunds after purchases are completed. Discussions are continuing, given the scale and specificity of the restrictions affecting multiple supporter groups.

The disruption carries particular weight because the DR Congo national team, the Leopards, are making their first World Cup appearance since 1974. The squad itself remains unaffected operationally because the entire playing roster and French coach Sébastien Desabre are based in Europe and have therefore not triggered the travel restriction provisions. Federation officials who departed from DR Congo completed a 21-day quarantine protocol as required under the health compliance framework.

With US venues out of reach for most supporters, attention is shifting toward co-host Mexico, where travel conditions for Congolese fans are significantly less restrictive. A growing number of supporters are expected to reorganise their plans around fixtures held on Mexican soil, turning a border dispute into a geography problem for one of Africa’s most anticipated World Cup stories.

The situation raises a broader question that FIFA has not yet answered publicly: whether a commercial ticketing framework built around resale rather than refund is adequate when public health policy blocks legal ticket holders from completing their travel through no fault of their own.