Energy Debt Risks Ghana Social Spending After IMF Exit

Ghana’s unresolved energy sector debt poses a direct threat to healthcare, education and social protection programmes as the country prepares to exit its International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement, economists and civil society leaders warned at a national policy dialogue this week.

The caution came at ActionAid Ghana’s Economic Justice Dialogue, which convened economists, policy analysts and governance advocates to examine how Ghana can sustain its economic recovery without repeatedly returning to the IMF for support. The discussion took on added urgency following the IMF’s sixth and final review of the ECF programme on May 15.

Executive Director of Transparency International Ghana, Mrs. Mary Awelana Addah, drew a sharp line under the scale of the challenge facing economic managers. “Ghana has gone to the IMF 18 times,” she said, adding that stronger enforcement of existing financial management laws is essential if the country’s repeated cycle of fiscal crises is to be broken.

Samuel Bekoe of the Centre for Extractives Development Africa told the forum that the energy sector remains a structural time bomb within Ghana’s public finances. He estimated that cumulative energy sector debt exposure between 2023 and 2026 could approach US$9 billion, driven by legacy liabilities, excess generation capacity payments, foreign exchange losses, fuel procurement costs and weak revenue collection. Government allocations of approximately GH¢1.4 billion for fuel purchases, operational expenses and debt servicing within the sector illustrate the scale of the annual drag on the public purse.

“The energy sector debt remains one of the largest liabilities facing Ghana and continues to pose a major risk even as the country prepares to exit the IMF programme,” Bekoe said.

Some reforms under the Energy Sector Recovery Programme have delivered measurable gains. Stricter enforcement of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism, a system designed to ensure transparent revenue distribution among power producers, fuel suppliers and transmission operators, has lifted monthly sector revenue collections from approximately GH¢940 million to GH¢1.5 billion in 2025. The renegotiation and termination of underperforming Independent Power Producer (IPP) contracts have reportedly reduced Ghana’s financial obligations by more than US$250 million.

But experts said these improvements mask deeper problems that reform has not yet reached. Transmission and distribution losses remain high, tariff recovery falls short of actual costs, public institutions make irregular payments and power purchase agreements denominated in foreign currencies continue to expose the sector to exchange-rate risk. Bekoe argued that directing public funds into the sector without tackling these root causes amounts to subsidising inefficiency rather than fixing it, a posture that risks accelerating a return to another IMF programme.

ActionAid Ghana Country Director John Nkaw said the trajectory of energy sector debt is most dangerous for the country’s poorest citizens. Rising debt-service obligations would squeeze resources available for social programmes, particularly those targeting women, young people and vulnerable households, and widen existing inequalities at the precise moment recovery should be delivering broader gains.

He called for comprehensive energy sector reform, stricter regulatory enforcement and transparent governance of public resources as prerequisites for any durable post-IMF economic stability.