Cedi Losses Deepen as BoG Builds Reserve Buffers

Ghana’s cedi has shed more than 10 percent of its value this year even as foreign exchange (FX) reserves climbed to US$14.4 billion, the highest level in over a year, exposing the limits of reserve strength alone in shielding the currency from sustained demand pressure.

Gross international reserves reached US$14.4 billion as of May 18, 2026, equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover and up from US$13.8 billion at the end of December 2025, according to data from the Bank of Ghana (BoG). Ghana’s current account surplus also widened to US$3.10 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from US$2.43 billion in the same period of 2025, driven by robust gold and cocoa export earnings alongside resilient remittance inflows.

Yet the improved external position has not steadied the exchange rate. The cedi depreciated 8.4 percent against the US dollar in the interbank market from January to May 15, according to the central bank. Databank Research said losses had widened further to 10.11 percent by the close of the third week of May, with the cedi closing at mid-market interbank rates of GH¢11.63 per dollar while retail rates softened to approximately GH¢12.20.

The BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, speaking at the central bank’s 130th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing, attributed the pressure primarily to elevated dollar demand from the energy sector and seasonal dividend repatriation by multinational companies. He was emphatic, however, that the central bank’s response is deliberate and does not constitute emergency market intervention.

“We are not intervening; we are rather building reserves,” the Governor said.

The distinction is significant. Under a Foreign Exchange Operations Framework operationalised in response to International Monetary Fund (IMF) guidance, the BoG now conducts FX auctions twice weekly and pre-announces monthly targets to licensed banks, a rules-based structure the Fund had called for after flagging the scale of the central bank’s informal market presence as a concern. The BoG had injected approximately US$10 billion into the market in 2025, including US$1.4 billion in the first quarter alone, largely through the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme at a time of surging gold prices. Around US$1 billion is programmed for release through auctions this month, Asiama confirmed.

The Governor acknowledged that the current depreciation cycle poses risks for inflation and fuel costs, particularly with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East supporting elevated crude oil prices. He said any easing in those tensions and a decline in crude toward the US$70 to US$80 per barrel range could help ease domestic FX pressure, but added that “the pressures are real and we understand why they must be there at this time.”

Databank Research said the cedi’s slide exceeded its earlier upper-band forecast of GH¢11.40 per dollar, partly because the BoG appeared more cautious than markets had expected given anticipation of a likely US$385 million IMF disbursement. The research firm suggested the caution may reflect a deliberate effort to preserve reserves while awaiting more sustainable inflow visibility. The firm now forecasts the cedi to trade between GH¢11.55 and GH¢11.86 against the dollar over the next two weeks, with the outcome hinging on the balance between FX demand and central bank supply.