Dannygfc Announces African Tour with DGL Academy

Ghanaian dancer Dannygfc, formerly known as Allo Danny, is set to embark on an African tour from May 12 to May 24, 2026.

The 2-week tour will see the duo travel across Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, and Nigeria, bringing their high-energy performances to multiple audiences across the continent. The announcement marks a significant step in Dannygfc’s rapidly growing career, as he continues to expand his reach beyond Ghana.

Born Daniel Asiedu, the young performer has steadily built a reputation as one of the most promising dancers in Ghana’s entertainment scene. Formerly known as Allo Danny, he has transitioned to the name Dannygfc, reflecting a new phase in his career, shaped by a more defined artistic vision and professional growth.

As a student of the University of Ghana, Legon, Dannygfc has successfully combined his academic journey with his development as a performer. His training at the DGL Academy under Dancegod Lloyd has played a key role in refining his craft, contributing to a performance style recognized for its precision, energy, and adaptability.

His rise to wider recognition was accelerated by a viral performance during a livestream in Ghana hosted by IShowSpeed, which introduced him to an international audience. Since then, he has appeared on several major stages, including Promiseland Festival, Indomie Festival, Telecel Ghana Music Awards, and the Headies Awards, as well as international platforms such as Afro Vibes Dubai and the Oyofe Festival in Spain.

In addition to his stage work, Dannygfc has expanded into media and brand collaborations. He has served as a red carpet host for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards and partnered with brands including Ecobank, Coca-Cola, Fanta, and FanIce. His portfolio also includes collaborations with top artists such as KiDi, King Promise, Shatta Wale, and Black Sherif.

From his early appearance on Talented Kids in 2017 to performing on some of the biggest stages across Africa and beyond, Dannygfc continues to position himself as a key figure among the new generation of Ghanaian dancers. His inclusion in this African tour further reinforces his growing influence and signals even bigger opportunities ahead.