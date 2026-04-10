Cups & Bass shuts down Bloombar as Camidoh, Black Sherif, KiDi and more light up the night

By
Osafo Daniel
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0
Dj Loft
Dj Loft

Accra’s nightlife lit up as Cups & Bass took over Bloombar in a high-energy showcase powered by Kojo Manuel and DJ Loft.

The night delivered a seamless blend of music, culture, and crowd connection. The energy didn’t stop there. A wave of top-tier Ghanaian talent pulled up to amplify the vibe, including Black Sherif, KiDi, Camidoh and Mr Drew, each bringing their star power into the building.

Also making appearances were Lali X Lola, Lalid, Kojo Blak, and Arathejay, adding fresh energy to the night and connecting with fans on a new level.

Cups & Bass continues to position itself as more than just a party; it’s becoming a key cultural touchpoint for Accra’s youth, blending established stars with emerging voices in a way that keeps the scene evolving.

If this edition is anything to go by, Bloombar remains one of the city’s most important hubs for live music and nightlife experiences.

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