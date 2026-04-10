EOCO Claims Fugitive Council of State Member Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple Is Hiding in Volta Region

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has intensified its pursuit of Council of State member Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, alleging that he is currently on the run and hiding in the Volta Region as investigations into suspected gold fraud deepen.

In a firm response to growing criticism—particularly from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs—EOCO defended its decision to declare the senior government advisor wanted, insisting that due process has been followed at every stage of the investigation. The agency maintains that its actions are lawful and necessary given what it describes as repeated refusal by the suspect to cooperate.

According to EOCO, Dr Kwamigah-Atokple and his company, Sesi-Edem Company Ltd, are the subject of three separate petitions, all tied to alleged gold-related fraud. Officials say the complaints share striking similarities, suggesting a pattern that warranted further scrutiny.

The anti-graft office revealed that attempts to engage the Council of State member date back to November 2025, but these efforts have yielded no results. EOCO claims that instead of assisting investigators, the suspect has allegedly avoided contact while efforts are made to shield him through political, traditional, and media channels.

In its statement, EOCO pushed back strongly against accusations that it had acted unfairly or outside its authority. It stressed that no individual, regardless of status or influence, is above the law, and warned against what it described as deliberate attempts to frustrate justice.

The situation has escalated further with EOCO labeling Dr Kwamigah-Atokple a fugitive. The agency disclosed that its Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit has been mobilized to track his movements and effect an arrest. Authorities are also appealing to the public to provide any information that could lead to his capture.

The case is rapidly evolving into a high-profile standoff, exposing tensions between state institutions and traditional leadership while raising fresh concerns about accountability at the highest levels. As EOCO presses ahead with its investigation, the outcome could have significant implications for public confidence in Ghana’s fight against financial crime.