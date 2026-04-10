RE: CLARIFICATION OF THE IMPORTERS AND EXPORTERS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA’S POSITION ON THE PUBLICAN AI SYSTEM

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has taken note of recent attempts by certain individuals and groups to misrepresent the Association’s current position on the introduction and implementation of the Publican Artificial Intelligence (AI) System at Ghana’s ports.

These attempts, which rely on a December 18, 2025 media publication, seek to create the erroneous impression that the IEAG remains opposed to the AI system. We wish to categorically state that such claims are misleading, outdated, and do not reflect the Association’s present stance.

It is important to place on record that the concerns raised by the IEAG in 2025 were legitimate and grounded in the lack of adequate stakeholder consultation, as well as issues relating to data security, transparency, and system integration. At the time, the Association, alongside other industry players, called for broader engagement to ensure that any technological transition at the ports would be credible, secure, and beneficial to all stakeholders.

Following those concerns, the Government of Ghana, through the finance ministry and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has engaged extensively with industry stakeholders, including the IEAG. These engagements have been constructive, addressing key issues initially raised and demonstrating a clear commitment by government to refine and strengthen the implementation framework of the system.

As a result of these consultations and the good faith shown by government in responding to stakeholder concerns, the IEAG wishes to state unequivocally that it supports the Publican AI System, which has since been rolled out.

While it is acknowledged that the implementation phase has experienced some operational challenges, an occurrence which is common with major policy and technological reforms, the Association recognizes the ongoing efforts by authorities to address these issues. Recent engagements, including responses to concerns raised at stakeholder forums, further affirm government’s commitment to ensuring the system functions efficiently and effectively.

The IEAG also underscores the significant potential benefits of the Publican AI System. These include enhanced revenue mobilisation, improved transparency, reduction in revenue leakages, and the minimisation of unethical practices at the ports. The system represents a critical step toward modernising Ghana’s trade facilitation architecture and strengthening national economic growth.

We therefore caution the public and stakeholders to disregard any attempts by individuals or groups seeking to recycle outdated positions of the Association to serve narrow or parochial interests. Such efforts do not only misrepresent the IEAG but also undermine national progress.

The Association will not allow itself to be used as a tool for propaganda or any agenda that does not advance the collective interest of importers, exporters, and the Ghanaian economy.

The IEAG remains committed to supporting policies and reforms that enhance efficiency at the ports, eliminate bottlenecks, protect national revenue, and promote a fair and competitive trading environment.

We urge all stakeholders to support the successful implementation of the Publican AI System in the national interest.

Signed,

Samson Asaki Awingobit

Executive Secretary

Tel: 0243575046