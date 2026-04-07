MP Kingsley Agyemang Connects with Constituents Through Impactful Easter Outreach

Residents of Abuakwa South experienced an intensified wave of grassroots engagement during the Easter period, as their Member of Parliament, Kingsley Agyemang, rolled out a series of community-driven initiatives focused on health, youth empowerment, and social support.

Rather than a traditional festive celebration, the Easter activities were structured to directly impact lives, beginning with a large-scale health screening in Kyebi. The exercise drew hundreds of residents, reflecting a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and accessible medical support within the constituency.

The MP also prioritised direct citizen engagement through interactive forums held across Asiakwa, Kyebi, and Apedwa. These sessions created space for constituents to voice concerns and contribute ideas, reinforcing a participatory approach to governance.

Community unity and wellness were further promoted through a health walk, while attention shifted to youth development with a football gala spanning Adukrom, Ahwenease, and Asafo. The competition not only showcased local talent but also encouraged teamwork and inclusiveness, with all participating teams receiving support.

In a move highlighting social responsibility, the outreach extended to elderly residents in communities such as Nkronso, Apapam, and Asikam. Care packages and financial assistance were distributed, recognising the contributions of senior citizens and addressing their needs.

The engagements concluded with thanksgiving services in Maase, Odumase, and Aposs, bringing together faith and community reflection to mark the Easter season.

Overall, the programme underscored a leadership style centred on visibility, accessibility, and practical interventions—demonstrating how community-focused initiatives can strengthen trust and drive development at the local level.