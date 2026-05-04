BoG Tells X Creators: Your Earnings Are Like Cocoa Exports

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has moved to resolve delayed payouts for Ghanaian content creators on X, formally classifying their digital earnings as service export proceeds and committing to work with financial institutions to clear the processing bottlenecks holding up their funds.

The central bank issued a statement clarifying that payouts from digital platforms such as X qualify as legitimate cross-border inflows under Ghana’s existing foreign exchange framework. Creators may receive these earnings through Foreign Exchange Accounts (FEAs) held with local banks or directly into Ghana cedi accounts, provided all transactions comply with applicable regulatory requirements.

Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama followed up the statement with an in-person engagement with affected creators at Bank Square on April 22, where he drew a direct comparison between digital content income and Ghana’s flagship commodity sector. “We place a premium on what you do, just like the export of cocoa. Therefore, if you have any issues with your payouts, we are ready to help,” the Governor told creators.

He encouraged creators to form a formal association to enable structured engagement with the Bank, adding that the institution is committed to facilitating their work and ensuring smoother access to earnings.

What Triggered the Intervention

The central bank’s move followed growing frustration among Ghanaian creators, many of whom reported in early April 2026 that payout cycles from X had not reflected in their accounts. The delays are linked to payment processor Stripe, which reportedly returned payouts and paused transactions due to issues with a regional banking partner.

The Bank acknowledged that some creators were unable to access their funds despite the legality of such inflows, stating: “When transactions are processed correctly, such challenges should not ordinarily arise.” It said it is actively reviewing the matter and engaging relevant institutions to identify the root causes and ensure prompt resolution.

The classification of creator earnings as service export proceeds carries regulatory implications beyond the immediate payment issue. It places digital income streams within Ghana’s established foreign exchange compliance and reporting framework, signalling that the sector is being treated on par with traditional export industries rather than as an informal or unregulated income category.

By publicly affirming the legitimacy of platform earnings, the central bank is effectively signalling to financial institutions that these transactions should be processed, not flagged.

The intervention reflects a broader policy recognition that Ghana’s digital economy is now a meaningful contributor to foreign exchange generation, as an increasing number of young Ghanaians earn income from global monetisation platforms. The BoG said it will continue engaging stakeholders to ensure a seamless process for legitimate beneficiaries.