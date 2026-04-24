Ye Secures Prague Concert Date as European Tour Faces Bans

Rapper Ye, legally known as Kanye West, will perform in Prague on July 25 as part of a European comeback tour that has been rejected by multiple governments across the continent.

Zuzana Rambova, director of the Chuchle Arena racecourse where the concert will be held, confirmed the date to Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday without providing additional details. Czech media reported the event is organised by HUGO Production, a company owned by a 20-year-old Slovak entrepreneur named Hugo Varga, according to the Czech Company Register.

The 48-year-old rapper, who holds 24 Grammy Awards, is planning a European comeback tour across June and July, though his plans have hit significant opposition. The United Kingdom government said it would not permit him to enter the country for three scheduled performances at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London. The mayor of Marseille declared him unwelcome for a planned June concert in France.

Dutch Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink, however, said he would not bar the rapper from the Netherlands, where he is expected to perform in early June.

The controversy stems largely from a track released on May 8, 2025, titled “Heil Hitler,” timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The release prompted the cancellation of his appearance at the Rubicon rap festival in Bratislava, Slovakia, after thousands signed a petition against the performance.

In January this year, Ye purchased a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal addressed to those he had hurt, writing that he is not a Nazi or an antisemite and attributing his conduct to bipolar disorder and an undiagnosed brain injury. He said he had lost touch with reality and deeply regrets his actions.

No further details about the Prague concert programme have been released.