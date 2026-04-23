Mexico Raids Sinaloa Heartland as Cartel Speculation Swirls

A large-scale Mexican security operation in the mountainous heartland of the Sinaloa Cartel has triggered widespread speculation that Aureliano Guzmán Loera, the older brother of imprisoned kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and one of the country’s most wanted figures, may have been captured, though authorities have officially denied he was among those detained.

The operation, which unfolded on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, was concentrated in the Triángulo Dorado region straddling the Sinaloa and Durango state border, an area long associated with the Guzmán family and with drug cultivation activity. Black Hawk helicopters, surveillance aircraft, and ground forces were deployed in a coordinated sweep centred on the municipality of Badiraguato, the birthplace of both El Chapo and El Guano. Airport activity in the state capital Culiacán was temporarily restricted to official flights as part of the broader security measures.

Rumours of El Guano’s arrest spread rapidly across social media and cartel monitoring networks in the hours following the raids. Mexico’s Security Minister Omar García Harfuch confirmed that arrests were made during the operation but said the identity of those detained could not be publicly disclosed as the investigation remained active. Mexico’s Defence Ministry subsequently told media that El Guano was not among those captured.

Aureliano Guzmán Loera is an older brother of El Chapo, born in the mid-1940s, who allegedly leads a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel known as Los Guanos or Gente de Guano. The United States Department of State offers a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest and conviction, citing his alleged role in overseeing drug production and trafficking routes running from Sinaloa through Sonora and into the United States. He faces federal indictments in Arizona on charges of international conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

The operation is the latest in a series of targeted efforts against networks linked to El Guano. In 2024, Mexican forces detained a man identified as Luis Rivera Rocha, the alleged security chief for the Gente de Guano faction, during a similar operation in the same border region.

Analysts have noted that the Sinaloa Cartel has grown increasingly fragmented in recent years, with competing factions linked to Los Chapitos, the late Ismael El Mayo Zambada’s loyalists, and El Guano’s own network operating with diminishing coordination and rising internal conflict. Reports suggest El Guano aligned himself with La Mayiza, El Mayo’s faction, against Los Chapitos following El Mayo’s capture, assembling a group of fighters to contest control of the Golden Triangle.

As of Thursday, Mexican authorities had made no further announcement on the identities of those detained in Wednesday’s operation.