Ruto Mocks Nigerian English, Sparking Outrage Across Africa

Kenyan President William Ruto has drawn sharp criticism across the continent after publicly suggesting that Nigerian-accented English is incomprehensible and requires a translator, remarks that have ignited a fierce social media backlash.

Speaking at a public function in a video first posted by Kenyan Digital News on April 20, Ruto said: “Our education is good. Our English is good. We speak some of the best English in the world. If you listen to a Nigerian speaking, you don’t know what they are saying. You need a translator.”

Some online commentators suggested the remarks may have been a response to comments made by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu during a visit to Bayelsa State on April 10, in which Tinubu told Nigerians they were “better off” than people in Kenya and other African countries despite hardship from rising fuel prices. Ruto did not make any direct reference to Tinubu’s comments.

The reaction online was swift and largely critical. One user on X wrote: “Tinubu has reduced us to a laughing stock. The other day it was the Ghanaian president and now Kenya’s president.” Another pushed back on the premise entirely, noting that Nigeria was under British colonial rule for 99 years compared to Kenya’s 68, arguing that English proficiency is not a meaningful measure of national success.

Kenya has faced its own significant domestic pressures in recent times, including widespread anti-government protests in 2024 over proposed tax increases that forced Ruto to withdraw a finance bill and reshuffle his cabinet under public pressure.

Neither the Kenyan presidency nor Nigerian government officials had issued a formal response at the time of publication.