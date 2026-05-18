Yaa Naa applauds Stanbic Bank for contributions to the development of Dagbon

Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated GH¢200,000 to the Dagbon Development Fund, which is spearheading the redevelopment of the historic Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

The donation forms part of the bank’s broader commitment to strengthening ties with the Dagbon Traditional Area and supporting community-driven development initiatives within the kingdom.

Presenting the cheque to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Kwamina Asomaning praised the traditional leader for the stability and growth witnessed in the area under his leadership.

According to him, the peace and unity currently prevailing in Dagbon have created an enabling environment for development and investment, adding that the bank was proud to contribute to such a transformational initiative.

“We are honored to support this important project because development thrives where there is peace and visionary leadership. The remarkable progress being witnessed in Dagbon today reflects the Ya Naa’s commitment to unity, growth, and the welfare of his people. As a bank, we are proud to partner with the kingdom on this journey,” he said.

He also commended the ongoing reconstruction of the Gbewaa Palace, describing it as a project of great cultural and historical significance not only to Dagbon but to Ghana as a whole.

Mr. Asomaning further assured the traditional authority of Stanbic Bank’s readiness to continue supporting initiatives that promote economic empowerment and social development within the area.

Receiving the donation, Ya Naa Mahama Abukari II expressed appreciation to Stanbic Bank for what he described as a timely and meaningful contribution towards the palace redevelopment project.

The Dagbon overlord noted that the relationship between the kingdom and the bank has remained strong over the years and acknowledged the role Stanbic Bank continues to play in supporting economic activities within the area.

“We value the longstanding partnership we have shared with Stanbic Bank. Beyond banking services, the institution has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the development and progress of Dagbon. This support towards the reconstruction of the Gbewaa Palace is deeply appreciated,” the Ya Naa stated.

He added that the bank’s operations in the kingdom have positively impacted livelihoods and contributed to improving economic opportunities for residents across the traditional area.

The reconstruction of the Gbewaa Palace is expected to preserve the cultural heritage of the Dagbon Kingdom while serving as a symbol of unity and renewal for the people of Dagbon.

Picture Caption: Kwamina Asomaning, Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic Bank Ghana, presenting the cheque to representatives of the Yaa Naa.