Counsellor Prince Offei Joins Ghana’s Top ADR Network

Mental health professional and certified mediator Rev. Counsellor Prince Offei was inducted as a Full Member of the Ghana National Association of Alternative Dispute Resolution Practitioners (GNAAP) on Saturday, May 9, 2026, during the organisation’s 13th Annual Conference held at the University of Ghana School of Law Auditorium in Legon, Accra.

The conference convened under the theme “Transforming Justice Delivery in Ghana: Advancing ADR, Technology, and Ethical Standards for Sustainable National Development,” drawing leading jurists, academics and practitioners from across the country. Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie served as Special Guest of Honour, while Dr. Francis Kofi Korankye-Sakyi, Executive Secretary of the National ADR Center, delivered the keynote address.

“This induction is more than a personal milestone,” Counsellor Offei said after the ceremony.

The induction formalises a professional expansion that began in March 2026, when Offei obtained ADR certification from the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies (IPLS) and GNAAP. Full membership now positions him to practice mediation and arbitration at the highest professional standard in Ghana across commercial, family, land, cross-border and court-connected disputes.

What distinguishes Offei’s entry into formal dispute resolution is his clinical background. As Founder and Executive Director of Counselor Prince and Associates Consult (CPAC), a Ghana Psychology Council-accredited mental health and counselling facility based in Adenta Oyarifa-Teiman, he has spent years working with individuals, couples and families through psychological and therapeutic frameworks. His practice serves clients in Ghana and internationally, including in Canada, Switzerland, South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom.

That foundation gives Offei a profile few ADR practitioners in Ghana currently hold: the capacity to bridge therapeutic healing with structured legal conflict resolution, a combination increasingly relevant in family, inheritance and community disputes where emotional dynamics complicate purely legal processes.

He also serves as Director and Principal of the CPAC Counsellor Training Institute, which trains professional counsellors for licensing in Ghana. Beyond clinical practice, Offei is a lecturer, author, Spectator newspaper columnist and television personality with appearances across GTV, Metro TV, Angel TV, Amansan Television and eTV Ghana.

In August 2025, he was inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame for his contributions to psychology and relationship counselling.

The 2026 GNAAP conference itself focused on practical tools for modernising dispute resolution in Ghana, with discussions covering digital mediation platforms, ethical standards for practitioners and strategies for reducing case backlogs through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.