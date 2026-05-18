Bagbin Urges Stricter Parliamentary Fight Against Africa Corruption

Ghana’s Parliament Speaker and Chairman of the African Parliamentarians’ Network Against Corruption (APNAC-Africa), Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called for stronger parliamentary vigilance in the continent’s fight against corruption, declaring at a board meeting in Kigali, Rwanda that the Network must become a credible and influential voice in African governance.

Addressing the Second Meeting of the APNAC-Africa Board, Bagbin told participants that the Network was being deliberately repositioned as a leading continental platform for nurturing integrity, accountability, transparency and democratic governance, while building solidarity and peer support among African parliamentarians.

He encouraged members to make “corruption an endangered species in Africa,” urging them to engage with candour but remain conciliatory, combining constructive criticism with a shared commitment to the Network’s anti-corruption mission.

Since new leadership assumed office, Bagbin said, APNAC-Africa has embraced a renewed vision to build a stronger, more visible and more impactful parliamentary movement across the continent. He stressed that the collective efforts of board members were essential to transforming the Network into a responsive institution capable of supporting national chapters, influencing policy reforms, strengthening parliamentary oversight and shaping governance discussions at scale.

He called on board members and the wider membership to channel renewed energy and commitment toward the shared goal of transparent and accountable governance, stressing that unity of purpose would determine how effectively the Network delivers on its mandate.

Bagbin pointed to the upcoming African Anti-Corruption Day on July 11 as a significant early opportunity for the repositioned Network to demonstrate its relevance through advocacy, public engagement, youth outreach, parliamentary action and renewed dedication to the principles of integrity.

The meeting in Kigali brings together parliamentarians from across Africa under a platform that has increasingly positioned itself as a continental check on public sector corruption, at a time when governance accountability remains a central concern for African development partners and citizens alike.