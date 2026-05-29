Xenophobia Costs South Africa as African Bookings Drop

South African Tourism has confirmed that anti-migrant protests and attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of the country have begun translating into cancelled travel bookings from several African nations, raising alarm about the economic cost of the unrest to one of the continent’s top destinations.

In a statement issued on 28 May 2026, the agency said it was concerned about the growing impact on regional travel confidence and condemned, without reservation, all acts of intimidation, violence, discrimination, and unlawful conduct directed at foreign nationals.

The agency stressed that vigilante-style actions carried out in some communities do not represent the values of the majority of South Africans or government policy, and sought to reassure continental travellers that South Africa remains open and welcoming. “Africa is South Africa’s largest source market,” the statement noted, underscoring how much the country’s tourism industry depends on intra-African travel.

South Africa’s tourism industry body also condemned all forms of xenophobia and urged members to respond to traveller concerns with calm and factual reassurance, while the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said government had moved swiftly to instruct law enforcement to act against perpetrators.

Over the past weeks, mobs attacked businesses owned by foreign African nationals, prompting several governments to issue travel advisories to their citizens, with Kenya urging nationals to avoid protest areas and remain attentive to guidance issued by authorities.

Ghana has protested formally to South African authorities over attacks on its citizens and repatriated hundreds of nationals. Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Malawi also issued warnings to their citizens in the country.

Several African ambassadors and high commissioners snubbed South Africa’s flagship Africa Day event in Moruleng in what was seen as a diplomatic protest against the attacks on foreign nationals.

Analysts warn the violence will undermine South Africa’s Africa trade expansion strategy and its influence within continental and global institutions at a critical moment for regional economic integration.

South African Tourism said it would continue working with government and industry stakeholders across the continent to promote responsible tourism and strengthen mutual respect among Africans.