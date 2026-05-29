Mahama Launches Business Compact to Boost Ghana’s Competitiveness

President John Dramani Mahama launched the Chief Executives Government Compact 2026 in Accra on Thursday, placing business regulatory reform at the centre of his administration’s economic strategy as government moves to reduce bureaucratic costs and sharpen Ghana’s appeal to investors.

Mahama told assembled chief executives that the reforms were aimed at making the state work better for both citizens and businesses through greater transparency, reduced regulatory duplication, and faster service delivery. He urged business leaders to expand investment and create jobs, committing government to working alongside the private sector to build what he described as a productive, competitive, and inclusive economy.

“Government is ready to work hand-in-hand with the private sector,” Mahama said, adding that measures would help businesses scale operations, increase exports, and strengthen the country’s competitiveness.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare described the compact as a framework of mutual accountability between government and the business community. She identified leadership, technology, and industrialisation as central to Ghana’s economic transformation, and called for an immediate shift away from import dependence toward local manufacturing, agro-processing, and export-driven growth.

On digital connectivity, Ofosu-Adjare noted that improved infrastructure was opening new market access for businesses far beyond Accra, making it possible for producers across all regions to reach continental and global buyers.

The summit also served as a platform for dialogue on strategies aimed at boosting investor confidence, strengthening economic resilience, and enhancing Ghana’s long-term development agenda.

The event brought together senior policymakers and business leaders including Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama and CEO Network Ghana founder Ernest De-Graft Egyir. The compact is expected to serve as an ongoing dialogue platform as Ghana pursues broader industrialisation and trade reforms.