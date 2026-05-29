Methodist Minister Urges Church to Embrace Internet for Evangelism

A senior Methodist minister has called on the Church to fully adopt the internet as a tool for spreading the gospel, warning that remaining on the sidelines of digital transformation risks undermining Christianity’s core mission of winning souls.

Very Rev. Solomon T. Nortey, Superintendent Minister of the Airport East Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, made the call while delivering the keynote address at the 4th Annual Memorial Lecture in honour of the late Prof. Kwame Esiboa de Graft-Johnson, organised by the Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowship of the Airport East Circuit at the Kwesi Dickson Memorial Methodist Church in Adjiringanor, Accra, on Friday.

“The Internet has become the 8th Continent,” Very Rev. Nortey declared, arguing that its virtual environment had made it possible for millions across geographical and time boundaries to learn about Christ.

He said technology had vastly amplified the Church’s voice and reach but cautioned that its application on social media and other digital platforms must be handled with care to avoid diluting or distorting the word of God.

Special Guest Rt. Rev. Andrew Mbaeh-Baiden, Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, urged men of the Church to let their presence be felt, saying they were created by God to lead and set the tone at home, in society, the nation and in the Church. He stressed that Christ does not need passive male worshippers, and that it is the active presence and participation of men that fixes what is broken and brings peace and development.

The lecture, chaired by Very Rev. Yaw Addai-Yeboah, Minister-In-Charge of the Kwesi Dickson Memorial Methodist Church, honoured the memory of Prof. de Graft-Johnson, founding member and first Chairman of the Immanuel Methodist Men’s Fellowship, former Head of the Sociology Department at the University of Ghana, and longtime representative of the Christian Council of Ghana. He shared a vision of planting the Immanuel Methodist Society about three decades ago and devoted his life to the work of God and the Men’s Fellowship. He died in 2022 at the age of 95.

The lecture topic was “Presence, Participation and Place: The Role of Men in Recovering the Theology and Praxis of Church Gathering in a Digitally Dispersed World.”