Worldwide Retains National Title as Freezy Sets Kumasi Showdown

Jonathan “Worldwide” Tetteh kept his unbeaten record intact and defended the national light heavyweight title on Easter Sunday, stopping Abdul Aziz “The Punisher” Quartey in round five at the Resurrection Fight Night at Laboma Beach Resort in Accra.

Referee Erasmus Owoo stepped in to wave off the contest after Quartey had absorbed sustained punishment from the champion, whose hand speed and power combination proved too much for the challenger. The fans who turned out in force for the beachside event cheered Tetteh through every exchange, applauding the hooks, jabs and combinations that gradually wore Quartey down.

Speaking after the fight, Tetteh, who calls himself “Talk and Do,” acknowledged he was tested by his opponent. He commended Quartey and the Wisdom Boxing Gym for their courage and character in carrying the fight past round four. He said the bout served as useful preparation for the anticipated rematch with Seth “Freezy Macbones” Gyimah, while adding that he would need to consult his management before committing to any specific terms.

Macbones, for his part, wasted no time issuing a statement of intent on the same night. The popular light heavyweight stopped Nigerian opponent Jamiiu Animashaun in 57 seconds of round one and immediately called for the rematch to take place in Kumasi in August. Box Office Promotions and RBS Promotions confirmed they are working to co-host the rematch, with the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as the planned venue.

The undercard produced several notable performances. Abigail Quartey, Joseph Commey, Alfred Lamptey and Benjamin Lamptey, all representing Black Panthers Gym, won their respective bouts. Emmanuel Quartey from the Bronx Gym defeated the experienced Justice Abbey, while Godwin Tetteh recorded a surprise victory. Nana Adjei Clinton of Wisdom Boxing Gym claimed the PSI Tanzania title after his opponent Agoe Ashong suffered a shoulder dislocation.

Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, Chief Executive Officer of Box Office Promotions, described the event as a success and said Laboma Beach Resort had proven itself as a viable venue for professional boxing in Ghana. He confirmed that Bishop Boxing Promotions will follow up with the Best of Bukom 3 at the same venue on May 8, 2026. Bishop Boxing Promotions is also planning a Choice Awards ceremony to honour outstanding figures in Ghanaian boxing.