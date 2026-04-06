Swiss Ambassador Hosts Black Bombers as GBF Eyes Glasgow and Dakar

The Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Simone Giger, has received the Black Bombers, Ghana’s national elite amateur boxing team, at her official residence in Accra, in a visit that opened discussions on international cooperation to support the development of boxing in the country.

The delegation was led by Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President Dauda Fuseni, accompanied by First Vice President Nii Gonti Adjor I, also known as Nii Adama Addy, Second Vice President Solomon Otoo Lartey, Treasurer Mustapha Nettey, Executive Member George Lamptey, and Coach Ebenezer Adjei of Black Panthers Gym. The Black Bombers present were finalists from the 2026 National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship, which served as the primary selection platform for the national squad.

During the engagement, the federation explored opportunities for technical cooperation, knowledge exchange, training attachments, coaching development, referee training, exchange bouts, and potential funding support to strengthen logistics and infrastructure for amateur boxing in Ghana.

Ambassador Giger disclosed that she had not been drawn to boxing initially, viewing it as a violent sport, but changed her perspective after attending the finals of the National Individual Championship at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. She described the experience as great fun and expressed hope to continue following the sport, particularly in Ghana.

GBF President Fuseni emphasised that boxing remains one of Ghana’s most successful sports, producing globally recognised champions despite limited investment, and said structured partnerships with diplomatic missions and corporate institutions could unlock the sport’s full potential. He also referenced support from the Embassy of France in Ghana in October 2025, which assisted the federation with equipment procurement to support amateur tournaments.

The engagement comes at a crucial time for the Black Bombers, as several top fighters from the 2023 African Games have transitioned to the professional ranks, including Abu Kamoko, Jonathan Tetteh, and Samuel Takyi, prompting the federation to rebuild a new generation of amateur talent.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled from July 23 to August 2, represent the Black Bombers’ immediate competitive target, while the federation is also preparing for Youth Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, later in 2026.