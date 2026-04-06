Kwahu Forum Shifts from Talk to Transactions as Infrastructure Plans Take Shape

The Kwahu Business Forum is moving beyond annual rhetoric toward a model measured by funding secured, businesses launched, and infrastructure built, as President John Dramani Mahama commits to turning the Easter economic gathering into a permanent fixture on Ghana’s investment calendar.

Speaking at the 2026 edition on Saturday, April 4, President Mahama announced that the government is in discussions with Metalex and Trasacco to develop a permanent convention, conference and exhibition centre at the forum’s current site in Mpraeso. “We want it to become a centre for conferences and exhibitions, not only in Ghana, but for organisations that come from outside Ghana to come and hold conferences and exhibitions here,” he said.

The development plan also includes the construction of an airstrip to facilitate both domestic and international travel to Kwahu, particularly for conferences and large-scale events, alongside improvements to the road network to address congestion during peak periods such as Easter.

The infrastructure ambition is paired with early evidence that the forum is producing concrete business outcomes. The Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) disclosed at the 2026 forum that it has approved financing for three companies, naming Rockmer Pharmaceuticals, Nobi Farms, and Perfect Logistics as firms that have completed the bank’s credit assessment process and received internal approvals, with disbursement pending. Officials added that further firms are progressing through the pipeline following engagements at last year’s edition.

GEXIM’s loan portfolio has grown from less than $70 million in 2016 to nearly $300 million by the fourth quarter of 2025, supporting about 147 businesses across the country. Officials identified rice, poultry, garments, and apparel as priority financing sectors, citing data showing Ghana spends more than $1 billion annually importing rice and poultry products, a figure the bank described as unsustainable given domestic production potential.

A separate example of forum-facilitated impact came from Economic Adviser Seth Terkper, who cited a business owner that participated in the 2025 edition. She presented a proposal for a biofuel production project in the Kwahu Afram Plains and, through engagements facilitated by the forum and the Chief of Staff’s office, successfully secured funding from the African Development Bank (ADB). The project is now progressing.

President Mahama expressed optimism that the Kwahu Business Forum would continue to grow into a permanent fixture on Ghana’s economic calendar, supported by sustained macroeconomic stability, improved access to credit and reforms to strengthen local enterprises.

He also raised broader concerns about the structural health of Ghanaian businesses. The President warned that many firms collapse after the death of their founders due to disputes and inadequate planning, and urged business owners to prepare successors early, citing Kasapreko as an example of a company that has successfully managed leadership transition. He also encouraged mergers and acquisitions as a strategy for growth, noting that many small businesses remain stagnant due to limited managerial capacity and restricted access to finance.

The President also announced a package of incentives under the government’s 24-Hour Economy Initiative to support businesses operating multiple shifts, including duty-free importation of machinery and fast-track port clearance to boost industrial growth and productivity.

The 2026 forum, now in its third edition, was held under the theme “The Future of Business: The Role of the Financial Sector” and drew more than 1,000 participants, including government ministers, investors, financial institutions, and entrepreneurs from across the country.