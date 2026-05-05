World Bank Holds Up Ghana as Regional Model as Accra Hosts Health Strategy Launch

The "Fit to Prosper" framework positions healthcare as an economic driver, not merely a social expenditure, as Western and Central Africa grapples with mounting fiscal pressure.

Accra became the focal point of a regional conversation on health and economic development on Monday when the World Bank Group formally launched its Western and Central Africa health strategy, using Ghana’s track record in public health reform to anchor the case that investing in healthcare produces measurable economic returns.

The launch of Fit to Prosper: Investing in Health for Jobs and Development in Western and Central Africa, held in partnership with the Government of Ghana and the Global Financing Facility (GFF), brought together health ministers, regional delegations, and development partners to chart a new course for healthcare financing across the subregion.

World Bank Group Vice President for the People Vice Presidency Mamta Murthi said the initiative is critical given the region’s demographic trajectory, noting that between now and 2050, some 200 million children are expected to be born in the region, representing almost one in every five young people on the planet.

Robert R. Taliercio, Division Director at the World Bank Group, pointed directly to Ghana as proof of concept for the strategy’s ambitions. He cited the country’s sustained progress on childhood stunting, which has been cut nearly in half over two decades, placing Ghana among the region’s top performers. He also identified Ghana as one of only three countries in the World Bank’s Africa West and Central region that have improved health outcomes sufficiently to be positioned to harness a demographic dividend.

“Ghana shows us how it can be done and what we can learn from its experience,” he said, describing the country’s health financing system as a longstanding reference model for reformers across the continent.

The strategy aligns with Ghana’s own flagship health interventions, including the government’s Free Primary Health Care programme, estimated to require approximately GH₵1.2 billion annually, with the 2026 budget already carrying significant allocations to support its implementation.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah highlighted a GH₵11 billion allocation to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the 2026 budget as evidence of the government’s commitment to sustainable health financing. He framed the occasion in economic terms. “The road to prosperity is paved with healthy lives,” he said. “By investing in health, we are investing in jobs, in stability, and in the future of Western and Central Africa.”

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh described the framework as aligned with Ghana’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) roadmap for 2020 to 2030, adding that it could strengthen implementation discipline and accountability across the health system. He also raised a broader principle he called “health sovereignty,” the right of African nations to define their own priorities, build domestic capacity, and engage development partners on their own terms.

The Fit to Prosper strategy advances the Africa Initiative for Medical Access and Manufacturing (AIM2030), which seeks to support local manufacturing of essential health products, strengthen health security, and create employment opportunities across the region. This link between pharmaceutical production and job creation represents a core part of the strategy’s economic logic.

The launch comes as countries across Western and Central Africa face growing pressure on their health systems as financing tightens and health needs expand due to population growth, disease outbreaks, climate shocks, and a rising dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

For Ghana, the recognition reinforces its standing as a frontrunner in health sector reform while raising the bar for sustained delivery. The broader test for the region will be whether the strategic framework translates into consistent implementation across governments navigating tight fiscal realities.