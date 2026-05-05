Beyoncé Returns to the Met Gala After a Decade With Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé made one of the most talked-about entrances at Monday night’s 2026 Met Gala in New York City, returning to fashion’s most prestigious event for the first time in ten years and turning the occasion into a family moment alongside husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Serving as a co-chair of the evening alongside actress Nicole Kidman, tennis legend Venus Williams, and Condé Nast’s Anna Wintour, Beyoncé wore a diamond-encrusted gown designed to resemble a skeleton, created by Olivier Rousteing, the former creative director of Balmain.

Fans chanted her name as she walked the carpet, with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy beside her. Beyoncé described the experience as “surreal,” telling Vogue during the livestream: “Ten years. It feels surreal because my daughter is here. She looks so beautiful. This is incredible to be able to share it with her.”

She paid tribute to her designer on the carpet, saying: “He’s someone that’s been so loyal to me, and I’ve done so many incredible, iconic looks with him, so it’s really about representing him.”

Blue Ivy wore a white gown with a matching white puffer jacket for the occasion, while Jay-Z opted for an all-black look. The 14-year-old’s attendance sparked discussion, as the Met Gala traditionally requires attendees to be at least 18 years old.

The 2026 gala theme was “Costume Art,” tied to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring Costume Institute exhibition of the same name, which examines the relationship between clothing and the body across time and culture. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos served as honorary chairs, though Bezos appeared to skip the red carpet amid calls for a boycott from some New Yorkers.

Beyoncé’s last Met Gala appearance was in 2016, when the theme was “Manus x Machina.”