At the African Development Bank Group headquarters in Abidjan, the President of the AfCFTA Young Entrepreneurs Federation (AfYEF), Chief Siita Sofo Hissan, represented over 500 million African youth at a continental high-level policy dialogue on the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD).

A key message emerged: Africa already holds nearly $4 trillion in domestic savings. Bridging the development gap requires only about 10% of this. The challenge is not the absence of capital—but access to it.

AfYEF emphasized that the $330 billion SME financing “gap” is, in reality, a blockage—more critical than the Strait of Hormuz in today’s global economy. Capital is not flowing to the youth and enterprises driving Africa’s growth.

Through the ongoing Civil Society Organizations (CSO) engagement at the AfDB, AfYEF is ensuring that the voices of African youth are not only heard—but integrated into policy and implementation frameworks.

As NAFAD takes shape, AfYEF continues to advocate for a system where financing reaches the hands that build—placing youth at the center of Africa’s economic transformation.

From policy dialogue to continental execution—youth must lead.

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