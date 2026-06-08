Workshop On Cross-Border Trade

The Trans-Border Business Network (TBBN), a women-focused trade advocacy group based in Denu, organized a one-day capacity-building workshop for over 300 women traders in Aflao on tax compliance and safe trade practices across the Ghana–Togo frontier. Some participants were also members of the National Cross-Border Women Traders’ Association.

The programme was part of ongoing efforts to educate traders in the Ketu South Municipality and beyond on the importance of complying with trade regulations while conducting legitimate import and export activities. It aimed to equip women with knowledge of approved procedures, legal requirements, and opportunities within the sector to strengthen their businesses and livelihoods. The initiative also sought to ensure that traders understood their rights and responsibilities, thereby supporting government revenue mobilization.

Workshop Coordinator and Co-Founder of TBBN, Ms. Mabel Yayra Ayivor, explained that many traders unknowingly use unapproved routes along the Ghana–Togo border, exposing themselves to risks such as seizure of goods and financial losses. She warned that failure to comply with Customs procedures could result in penalties of up to 300 percent of the duty, often forcing traders to abandon their goods. She emphasized that borders should not be barriers to business and encouraged traders to use approved border posts.

Officials from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) facilitated the programme. Customs officers educated traders on the importance of paying duties to support government revenue efforts, stressing that compliance protects traders from penalties and allows them to sell goods freely in the open market. They also encouraged traders to form associations to enhance coordination, reduce costs, and improve compliance. FDA officials cautioned against dealing in unregulated pharmaceutical products, warning that unsafe drugs could compromise effectiveness and pose health risks.

The workshop also addressed concerns about children being used to transport contraband goods, urging parents to monitor their wards closely. Ms. Ayivor highlighted that organizing traders into structured groups would strengthen bargaining power and promote discipline. She described the programme as impactful, noting participants’ eagerness to adopt the knowledge gained.

Participants expressed appreciation for the training, describing it as timely and calling for regular engagements to empower them and reduce harassment at the borders. Some traders, including Bernice Awuye from Denu and Emelia Enam Ayivor from Aflao, urged government to reconsider high taxes on imported goods, which they said make compliance difficult.

The Ketu South Constituency Women Organizer of the NDC, Ms. Solace Dzigbordi Kutorglo, commended the women for participating and called for regular sensitization programmes to ensure effective stakeholder collaboration. She assured the traders of government’s continued support to help them conduct legitimate business across the frontier.