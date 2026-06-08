Chelsea and City Near Deal as Lawyers Resolve Maresca Fee

Senior executives at Chelsea and Manchester City moved directly into compensation talks on Monday over Enzo Maresca’s proposed move to the Etihad Stadium, with both clubs now closer to settling the dispute than at any point since negotiations began.

Talks between senior figures at both clubs are at an advanced stage, though the exact compensation figure and a final resolution date remain unclear. The shift from purely legal to boardroom level discussions signals that a formal announcement may follow within days.

Maresca departed Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Day with three and a half years remaining on his contract, having not claimed severance upon his resignation. That detail sits at the heart of Chelsea’s claim: should City appoint him, they will owe Chelsea a compensation fee, though the exact figure has not been disclosed.

A three year contract has been offered to Maresca at the Etihad, though a formal announcement remains on hold while the two clubs finalise the compensation package, a figure described in earlier reports as unlikely to be small.

City’s appetite for a quick resolution is practical. The club has been waiting to formally announce Maresca since Guardiola’s departure in May, with the summer transfer window already open and pre-season preparations due to begin in July. City finished the 2025/26 Premier League season second with 84 points, narrowly losing the title to Arsenal.

Maresca has been chosen by City with Guardiola’s blessing, underlining the considered nature of the appointment. The 46-year-old served as Guardiola’s assistant during City’s 2022/23 treble campaign before going on to manage Leicester City and then Chelsea, where he oversaw 92 matches, secured 55 wins and 16 draws, and led the club to the Conference League and Club World Cup titles in the 2024/25 season.