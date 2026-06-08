Apple Launches Siri AI on Google Gemini at WWDC 2026

Apple on Monday rebranded and rebuilt its voice assistant as Siri AI at its annual developers conference, completing an overhaul it first promised in 2024 and anchoring the upgrade to a partnership with Google.

The revamped assistant, unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino, California, can draw on personal context to search across messages, emails and photos, execute actions across apps, answer questions about on-screen content and retrieve information from the web.

The new Siri runs on Google’s Gemini models under a multi-year deal reported to be worth around one billion dollars a year. Cloud queries run through Apple’s own Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, a structure the company said prevents Google from accessing user data.

Apple framed the update with an acknowledgment that “there are times when you expect more from Siri,” describing the redesigned assistant as one that can hold multi-turn conversations, draw on real-time world knowledge and interact with personal data across apps.

The announcement signals a significant shift in Apple’s AI approach. The company had aimed for redemption two years after its first AI rollout was beset by subpar technology and delayed features. Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT were not selected for the deeper Siri integration but will be accessible through a feature called Extensions, through which users can choose which AI model handles their queries.

The announcements, delivered alongside the unveiling of iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate, are expected to affect hundreds of millions of users across iPhone, iPad, Mac and other Apple platforms. Siri AI will not be available in the European Union on iOS and iPadOS at launch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is stepping down on September 1, used the occasion to signal continuity, telling the audience that “the best is still ahead.”